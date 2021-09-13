$327.33 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

OKTA stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.54.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Okta by 109.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

