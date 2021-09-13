$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $347.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.43 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,100 shares of company stock worth $4,027,500 over the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 4,881,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,164. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

