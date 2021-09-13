3,686 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PS Business Parks by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $153.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

