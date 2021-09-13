$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $37.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.89 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $226.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107,354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 3,310,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

