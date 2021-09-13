3,952 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

