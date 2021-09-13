3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $26.60 Average PT from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

