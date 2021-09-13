$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,144. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

