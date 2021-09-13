$426.14 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $426.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.10 million and the highest is $431.18 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $213,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

