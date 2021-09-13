$477.29 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $477.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX reported sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $175.22. 184,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day moving average of $199.62. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

