$50.62 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report sales of $50.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.32 million to $50.93 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $202.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 5,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

