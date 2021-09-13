51,100 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,100 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. 9,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,770. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POSH. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,849 shares of company stock valued at $17,968,764 over the last quarter.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.