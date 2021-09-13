$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. 296,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,394. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -579.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

