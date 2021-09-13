$6.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $6.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.05. Nucor posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $19.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $20.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $16.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

