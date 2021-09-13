6,500 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

