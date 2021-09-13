663 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,281 shares of company stock worth $5,505,590.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

