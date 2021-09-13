$82.55 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.84 million and the highest is $83.71 million. QAD posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $337.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.42. 76,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 264.92 and a beta of 1.33. QAD has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

