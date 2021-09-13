$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.70 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $79.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

