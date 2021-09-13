$85.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $85.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.58 billion to $87.50 billion. Apple reported sales of $64.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.01 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $383.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apple by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,166,000 after buying an additional 181,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

