9,217 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

