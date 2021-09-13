$926.59 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report sales of $926.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.59 million and the highest is $939.80 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

