$97.47 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report sales of $97.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $387.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $446.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $491.86 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $19.44. 3,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.