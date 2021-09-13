Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.38 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Aave has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $350.70 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,174,466 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

