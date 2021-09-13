Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
