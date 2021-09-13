Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

