Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $379.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $324.00 to $379.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.99.

NYSE ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day moving average is $295.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

