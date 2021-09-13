Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $33.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,329.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

