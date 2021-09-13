Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

AMIGY opened at $47.93 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

