Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $649.98. 16,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average of $545.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.