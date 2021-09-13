Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,032 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 347,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

