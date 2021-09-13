Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $228.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $236.94.

