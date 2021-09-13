Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

