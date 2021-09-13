Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG opened at $176.01 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

