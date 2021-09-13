Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,552 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.59%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $340,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,935. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

