Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,354 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 91.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $93.69 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

