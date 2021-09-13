Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 36,642 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $141.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

