Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 67.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX stock opened at $272.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

