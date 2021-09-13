Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $126.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

