Advisor OS LLC Buys New Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 68.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chemed by 55.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $475.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

