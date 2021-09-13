Advisor OS LLC Purchases 3,484 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

