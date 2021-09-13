Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 2,551 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

