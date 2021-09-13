Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ARE stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 351,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,983. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.28. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

