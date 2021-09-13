Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $140.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 502,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,775,938 shares.The stock last traded at $108.31 and had previously closed at $123.70.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

