AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Sep 21 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a sep 21 dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.08. 5,254,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

