Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,582,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $760,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.