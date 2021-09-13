AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

