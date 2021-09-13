Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 13,549 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 681.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

