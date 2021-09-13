Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $109.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

