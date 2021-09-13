Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $389,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.91 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

