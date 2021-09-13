Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 13,396 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 191.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,176,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $124.02 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $128.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a PE ratio of -94.67.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

