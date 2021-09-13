Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,271 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

