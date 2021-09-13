Air Canada (TSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

TSE:AC opened at C$23.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.88. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

